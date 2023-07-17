Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $8.21 in the prior trading day, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) closed at $7.96, down -3.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549565 shares were traded. GLDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLDD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Imperial Capital on August 08, 2016, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $4 from $5.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Levenson Ryan bought 121,721 shares for $6.82 per share. The transaction valued at 830,490 led to the insider holds 333,888 shares of the business.

Levenson Ryan bought 6,860 shares of GLDD for $46,286 on May 18. The Director now owns 212,167 shares after completing the transaction at $6.75 per share. On May 17, another insider, Levenson Ryan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,207 shares for $6.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,552 and bolstered with 205,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLDD now has a Market Capitalization of 528.67M and an Enterprise Value of 954.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -381.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLDD has reached a high of $13.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 428.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 388.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.43M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GLDD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.56M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $146.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $150M to a low estimate of $140M. As of the current estimate, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s year-ago sales were $149.43M, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.13M, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $678.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $623M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $655.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $648.78M, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $760.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $805.1M and the low estimate is $715M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.