High and low EPS estimates for Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)’s current quarter

The price of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) closed at $0.49 in the last session, down -11.45% from day before closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0630 from its previous closing price. On the day, 862273 shares were traded. SOPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4680.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOPA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ascendiant Capital Markets on July 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOPA now has a Market Capitalization of 13.72M and an Enterprise Value of 1.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOPA has reached a high of $3.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6845, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0856.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOPA traded on average about 188.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 693.03k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.02M. Insiders hold about 36.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SOPA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 164.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 230.63k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.82M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Society Pass Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $499k, an estimated increase of 433.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.64M, an increase of 77.60% less than the figure of $433.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOPA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.63M, up 310.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.08M and the low estimate is $24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.