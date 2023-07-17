Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) was $2.53 for the day, down -6.99% from the previous closing price of $2.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1342900 shares were traded. IMUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMUX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Whaley Glenn bought 5,000 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 8,750 led to the insider holds 25,510 shares of the business.

Neermann Joerg bought 47,000 shares of IMUX for $59,032 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.26 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Neermann Joerg, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,610 and bolstered with 53,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMUX now has a Market Capitalization of 112.34M and an Enterprise Value of 17.23M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMUX has reached a high of $11.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8983, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1371.

Shares Statistics:

IMUX traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 2.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IMUX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 2.33M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.89 and -$2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.11. EPS for the following year is -$1.8, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.71 and -$1.98.