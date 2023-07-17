Investing in Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) closed the day trading at $8.73 down -3.85% from the previous closing price of $9.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1745601 shares were traded. CENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CENX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Aboud Matt bought 18,000 shares for $7.25 per share. The transaction valued at 130,500 led to the insider holds 46,678 shares of the business.

Gary Jesse E sold 49,568 shares of CENX for $440,313 on Aug 15. The President and CEO now owns 64,400 shares after completing the transaction at $8.88 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Gary Jesse E, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $9.78 each. As a result, the insider received 488,800 and left with 113,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CENX now has a Market Capitalization of 805.99M and an Enterprise Value of 1.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has reached a high of $12.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CENX traded about 1.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CENX traded about 1.51M shares per day. A total of 92.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.40M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CENX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.43M with a Short Ratio of 6.43M, compared to 7.72M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.97% and a Short% of Float of 15.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $514.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $524.6M to a low estimate of $505M. As of the current estimate, Century Aluminum Company’s year-ago sales were $856.6M, an estimated decrease of -39.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $528.65M, a decrease of -17.70% over than the figure of -$39.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $547.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $510M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CENX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, down -23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.65B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.