Is this a Prime Time To acquire Manchester United plc (MANU) stock

In the latest session, Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) closed at $22.92 down -0.13% from its previous closing price of $22.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 909645 shares were traded. MANU stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Manchester United plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MANU now has a Market Capitalization of 3.74B and an Enterprise Value of 4.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MANU has reached a high of $27.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MANU has traded an average of 1.97M shares per day and 1.13M over the past ten days. A total of 163.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.62M. Insiders hold about 5.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MANU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.59M, compared to 4.13M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 16.31%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MANU is 0.18, from 0.08 in the trailing year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.02.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $201.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $201.06M to a low estimate of $201.06M. As of the current estimate, Manchester United plc’s year-ago sales were $140.76M, an estimated increase of 42.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $830.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $828.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $829.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.05M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $912.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $913.68M and the low estimate is $910.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.