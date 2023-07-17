It’s an appealing income play to consider iBio Inc. (IBIO)

As of close of business last night, iBio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.56, down -4.96% from its previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0293 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543277 shares were traded. IBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IBIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on November 29, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Brenner Martin sold 47,020 shares for $0.59 per share. The transaction valued at 27,521 led to the insider holds 206,391 shares of the business.

Brenner Martin sold 4,184 shares of IBIO for $2,849 on Jun 21. The insider now owns 253,411 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On May 22, another insider, Brenner Martin, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 4,182 shares for $0.94 each. As a result, the insider received 3,910 and left with 257,595 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 9.42M and an Enterprise Value of 20.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 41.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBIO has reached a high of $16.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7788, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3619.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IBIO traded 476.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 315.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IBIO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 801.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 888.48k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.42 and a low estimate of -$3.42, while EPS last year was -$1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.57 and -$5.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.57. EPS for the following year is -$2.4, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.4 and -$2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $500k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.38M, down -79.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $800k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $800k and the low estimate is $800k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.