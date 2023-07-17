JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, JetBlue Airways Corporation’s stock clocked out at $8.05, down -3.82% from its previous closing price of $8.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18072084 shares were traded. JBLU stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.02.

To gain a deeper understanding of JBLU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBLU now has a Market Capitalization of 2.64B and an Enterprise Value of 5.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.65.

Over the past 52 weeks, JBLU has reached a high of $9.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.53.

It appears that JBLU traded 11.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 13.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 327.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 326.74M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JBLU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 22.24M with a Short Ratio of 22.24M, compared to 18.22M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.80%.

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $0.2.

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $2.61B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.63B to a low estimate of $2.58B. As of the current estimate, JetBlue Airways Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.44B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.62B, an increase of 2.50% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.55B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBLU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.16B, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.04B and the low estimate is $10.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.