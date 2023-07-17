Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Juniper Networks Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.22, down -6.17% from its previous closing price of $31.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8045547 shares were traded. JNPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JNPR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when DelSanto Anne sold 900 shares for $31.21 per share. The transaction valued at 28,089 led to the insider holds 30,143 shares of the business.

rahim rami sold 6,250 shares of JNPR for $186,992 on Jun 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 912,746 shares after completing the transaction at $29.92 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, rahim rami, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $29.31 each. As a result, the insider received 183,189 and left with 918,996 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JNPR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.40B and an Enterprise Value of 10.02B. As of this moment, Juniper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNPR has reached a high of $34.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JNPR traded 3.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 322.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.38M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JNPR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.17M with a Short Ratio of 8.17M, compared to 7.92M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, JNPR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90. The current Payout Ratio is 54.70% for JNPR, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.35. EPS for the following year is $2.59, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $2.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Juniper Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JNPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.3B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.22B and the low estimate is $5.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.