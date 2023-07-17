Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Records -3.94% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) was $12.91 for the day, down -3.94% from the previous closing price of $13.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1609970 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 255.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Keinan Elly bought 23,800 shares for $9.19 per share. The transaction valued at 218,812 led to the insider holds 651,309 shares of the business.

Schroeter Martin J bought 109,000 shares of KD for $1,055,153 on Nov 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,191,833 shares after completing the transaction at $9.68 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Wyshner David B, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $9.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 182,504 and bolstered with 476,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.94B and an Enterprise Value of 5.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KD has reached a high of $17.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.53.

Shares Statistics:

KD traded an average of 1.68M shares per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 227.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.91M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 4.23M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$1.19, while EPS last year was -$1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.9, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$4.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$1.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.25B to a low estimate of $4.03B. As of the current estimate, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.18B, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.03B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.14B and the low estimate is $15.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.