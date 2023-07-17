Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $1.39 in the prior trading day, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) closed at $1.34, down -3.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678975 shares were traded. LCTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LCTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LCTX now has a Market Capitalization of 228.03M and an Enterprise Value of 184.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LCTX has reached a high of $1.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3794, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3429.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 731.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 442.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 170.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LCTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.44M with a Short Ratio of 6.44M, compared to 4.76M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 5.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LCTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.7M, down -31.90% from the average estimate.