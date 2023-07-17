Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $21.72 in the prior trading day, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) closed at $20.47, down -5.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2578956 shares were traded. MGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MGY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Walker John B sold 7,500,000 shares for $24.26 per share. The transaction valued at 181,950,000 led to the insider holds 8,296,077 shares of the business.

EnerVest, Ltd. sold 7,500,000 shares of MGY for $181,950,000 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 8,296,077 shares after completing the transaction at $24.26 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.89B and an Enterprise Value of 3.62B. As of this moment, Magnolia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGY has reached a high of $27.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 191.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.52M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.43% stake in the company. Shares short for MGY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 20.18M with a Short Ratio of 20.18M, compared to 19.71M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.61% and a Short% of Float of 11.23%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MGY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.43, compared to 0.46 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.17 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.27. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.12 and $1.61.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $319.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $363M to a low estimate of $282.75M. As of the current estimate, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s year-ago sales were $484.65M, an estimated decrease of -34.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $341.35M, a decrease of -22.50% over than the figure of -$34.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $407M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.85M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, down -22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.