McKesson Corporation (MCK) Stock Price Peaks at $413.85 During Trading

The closing price of McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) was $409.50 for the day, down -0.05% from the previous closing price of $409.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589419 shares were traded. MCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $413.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $407.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MCK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $420.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when TYLER BRIAN S. sold 3,938 shares for $419.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,650,061 led to the insider holds 125,776 shares of the business.

TYLER BRIAN S. sold 3,471 shares of MCK for $1,457,820 on Jun 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 129,714 shares after completing the transaction at $420.00 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, TYLER BRIAN S., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,471 shares for $400.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,388,400 and left with 129,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCK now has a Market Capitalization of 55.49B and an Enterprise Value of 58.11B. As of this moment, McKesson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCK has reached a high of $429.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $315.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 398.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 374.11.

Shares Statistics:

MCK traded an average of 890.60K shares per day over the past three months and 664.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MCK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.59M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.09, MCK has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.91. The current Payout Ratio is 8.00% for MCK, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 04, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.13 and a low estimate of $5.46, while EPS last year was $5.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.31, with high estimates of $6.49 and low estimates of $5.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.86 and $26.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.6. EPS for the following year is $30.2, with 15 analysts recommending between $31.4 and $29.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.57B to a low estimate of $68.5B. As of the current estimate, McKesson Corporation’s year-ago sales were $67.15B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.6B, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.66B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $299.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $285.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.71B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $313.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $323.3B and the low estimate is $299.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.