MP Materials Corp. (MP) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) was $24.63 for the day, down -4.83% from the previous closing price of $25.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3591263 shares were traded. MP stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 13.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Rosenthal Michael Stuart bought 5,000 shares for $20.69 per share. The transaction valued at 103,450 led to the insider holds 126,622 shares of the business.

Rosenthal Michael Stuart bought 6,000 shares of MP for $126,840 on May 30. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 121,622 shares after completing the transaction at $21.14 per share. On May 26, another insider, Rosenthal Michael Stuart, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $21.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 151,410 and bolstered with 115,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.37B and an Enterprise Value of 3.89B. As of this moment, MP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MP has reached a high of $40.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.70.

Shares Statistics:

MP traded an average of 3.02M shares per day over the past three months and 4.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.08M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.79M with a Short Ratio of 10.79M, compared to 10.86M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 12.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 8 analysts recommending between $2 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.35M to a low estimate of $55.3M. As of the current estimate, MP Materials Corp.’s year-ago sales were $143.56M, an estimated decrease of -57.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.62M, a decrease of -31.80% over than the figure of -$57.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.85M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $454.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $282.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $338.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $527.51M, down -35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $574.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $894.21M and the low estimate is $451.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.