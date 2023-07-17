MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) was $0.80 for the day, down -10.99% from the previous closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0988 from its previous closing price. On the day, 843316 shares were traded. MYMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MYMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Rivard Paul bought 10,000 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 15,300 led to the insider holds 225,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYMD now has a Market Capitalization of 32.64M and an Enterprise Value of 18.27M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYMD has reached a high of $6.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6629, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8782.

Shares Statistics:

MYMD traded an average of 492.96K shares per day over the past three months and 654.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.85M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MYMD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 3.56M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.81% and a Short% of Float of 8.87%.