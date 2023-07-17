National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Stock Price Peaks at $24.33 During Trading

The closing price of National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) was $23.59 for the day, down -3.32% from the previous closing price of $24.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 939870 shares were traded. EYE stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EYE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when PEELER D RANDOLPH bought 17,609 shares for $25.73 per share. The transaction valued at 453,080 led to the insider holds 148,880 shares of the business.

PEELER D RANDOLPH bought 22,861 shares of EYE for $585,013 on May 22. The Director now owns 131,271 shares after completing the transaction at $25.59 per share. On May 17, another insider, TAYLOR THOMAS V, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,079 shares for $24.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,979 and bolstered with 25,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EYE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.84B and an Enterprise Value of 2.61B. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYE has reached a high of $43.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.86.

Shares Statistics:

EYE traded an average of 1.24M shares per day over the past three months and 922.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 123.14% stake in the company. Shares short for EYE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 5.57M, compared to 6.5M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.13% and a Short% of Float of 11.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $533.2M to a low estimate of $518M. As of the current estimate, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $509.56M, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $525.95M, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $533M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $520.51M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EYE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.01B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.31B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.