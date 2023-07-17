NEXT (NextDecade Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) closed the day trading at $6.07 down -1.30% from the previous closing price of $6.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5324403 shares were traded. NEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEXT, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $4.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEXT now has a Market Capitalization of 962.66M and an Enterprise Value of 1.12B.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEXT is 1.11, which has changed by 2,337.40% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,760.89% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEXT has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEXT traded about 1.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEXT traded about 2.74M shares per day. A total of 146.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.15M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.37M with a Short Ratio of 6.37M, compared to 6.38M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.38, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$2.63.