Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Records 2.82 million Shares Traded, Reaches $76.70 High

After finishing at $76.18 in the prior trading day, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) closed at $71.19, down -6.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2824062 shares were traded. NTRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTRS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1004.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on July 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $80 from $100 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Allnutt Lauren E sold 559 shares for $87.30 per share. The transaction valued at 48,801 led to the insider holds 5,576 shares of the business.

Tyler Jason J. sold 1,764 shares of NTRS for $171,073 on Feb 06. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 30,470 shares after completing the transaction at $96.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTRS now has a Market Capitalization of 14.83B. As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRS has reached a high of $104.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.06M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 3.89M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NTRS’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.95, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 49.20% for NTRS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 09, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.71 and a low estimate of $1.43, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.58 and $5.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.25. EPS for the following year is $6.53, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.22 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.77B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Northern Trust Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.79B, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.81B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.47B and the low estimate is $7.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.