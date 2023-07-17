Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Shares Decline by -4.98% to Close at $20.42

As of close of business last night, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $20.42, down -4.98% from its previous closing price of $21.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17516168 shares were traded. NCLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NCLH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Farkas Daniel S sold 38,000 shares for $19.46 per share. The transaction valued at 739,366 led to the insider holds 244,261 shares of the business.

Ashby Faye L. sold 15,811 shares of NCLH for $307,587 on Jun 13. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 174,619 shares after completing the transaction at $19.45 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Del Rio Frank J, who serves as the Pres. & CEO of the company, sold 300,000 shares for $18.44 each. As a result, the insider received 5,532,600 and left with 926,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCLH now has a Market Capitalization of 8.66B and an Enterprise Value of 21.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.53k.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NCLH is 2.59, which has changed by 6,481.03% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,760.89% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has reached a high of $22.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NCLH traded 14.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 422.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 421.37M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCLH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 40.47M with a Short Ratio of 40.47M, compared to 44.19M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.54% and a Short% of Float of 10.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $2.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.26B to a low estimate of $2.03B. As of the current estimate, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated increase of 82.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.56B, an increase of 61.90% less than the figure of $82.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.45B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.84B, up 77.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.65B and the low estimate is $8.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.