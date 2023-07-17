Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Stocks Hit Low of $0.1260 Before Closing at $0.13

In the latest session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) closed at $0.13 down -5.51% from its previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0075 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6316768 shares were traded. NVOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1365 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1260.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVOS now has a Market Capitalization of 18.88M and an Enterprise Value of 22.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has reached a high of $2.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1442, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2198.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVOS has traded an average of 8.42M shares per day and 3.11M over the past ten days. A total of 145.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.40M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVOS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.55M with a Short Ratio of 4.55M, compared to 3.69M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.