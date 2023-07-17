NovoCure Limited (NVCR) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $40.06 in the prior trading day, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) closed at $39.94, down -0.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 965663 shares were traded. NVCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVCR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on June 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $46 from $53 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Leonard Frank X sold 8,318 shares for $75.16 per share. The transaction valued at 625,205 led to the insider holds 54,284 shares of the business.

GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM sold 25,635 shares of NVCR for $1,952,346 on Mar 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 209,753 shares after completing the transaction at $76.16 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Shah Pritesh, who serves as the Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 21,421 shares for $76.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,631,411 and left with 124,799 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVCR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.24B and an Enterprise Value of 3.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.42.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVCR is 0.63, which has changed by -4,442.74% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,760.89% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVCR has reached a high of $120.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.91M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NVCR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 8.71M, compared to 8.08M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.20% and a Short% of Float of 11.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.74 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.96. EPS for the following year is -$2.05, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$2.8.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $124.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $127.16M to a low estimate of $119.8M. As of the current estimate, NovoCure Limited’s year-ago sales were $140.87M, an estimated decrease of -11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.7M, a decrease of -1.80% over than the figure of -$11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $131.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $515.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $492.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $507.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $537.84M, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $544.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $567.2M and the low estimate is $513M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.