Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $29.42 During Trading Session

After finishing at $30.06 in the prior trading day, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) closed at $29.42, down -2.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 769431 shares were traded. NUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NUS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $39 from $43 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when LIPMAN ANDREW D sold 2,000 shares for $32.12 per share. The transaction valued at 64,240 led to the insider holds 60,625 shares of the business.

LIPMAN ANDREW D sold 2,000 shares of NUS for $68,560 on May 25. The Director now owns 58,393 shares after completing the transaction at $34.28 per share. On May 09, another insider, WOODBURY EDWINA D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,255 shares for $37.87 each. As a result, the insider received 47,527 and left with 15,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.47B and an Enterprise Value of 1.72B. As of this moment, Nu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUS has reached a high of $47.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 543.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.24M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NUS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 1.73M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.73%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NUS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.54, compared to 1.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.39.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.71 and $2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $510.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $519.94M to a low estimate of $503.15M. As of the current estimate, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $560.62M, an estimated decrease of -8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $531.47M, a decrease of -6.70% over than the figure of -$8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $544.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.67M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.23B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.