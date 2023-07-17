Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.89

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) closed the day trading at $9.76 down -3.17% from the previous closing price of $10.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721569 shares were traded. NRIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NRIX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Hansen Gwenn sold 1,136 shares for $9.88 per share. The transaction valued at 11,219 led to the insider holds 26,632 shares of the business.

van Houte Hans sold 721 shares of NRIX for $7,121 on May 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 78,930 shares after completing the transaction at $9.88 per share. On May 01, another insider, Ring Christine, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 682 shares for $9.88 each. As a result, the insider received 6,736 and left with 10,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRIX now has a Market Capitalization of 470.43M and an Enterprise Value of 198.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRIX has reached a high of $19.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NRIX traded about 333.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NRIX traded about 315.61k shares per day. A total of 54.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NRIX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 5.2M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.96% and a Short% of Float of 11.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.77 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.72 and low estimates of -$1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.64 and -$3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.04. EPS for the following year is -$3.39, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.57 and -$3.95.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $12.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22M to a low estimate of $9.6M. As of the current estimate, Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.08M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.34M, an increase of 81.90% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.6M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.63M, up 62.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $78M and the low estimate is $29.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.