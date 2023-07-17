Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) closed the day trading at $37.29 up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $37.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539440 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PCRX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Riker Lauren Bullaro sold 643 shares for $38.91 per share. The transaction valued at 25,019 led to the insider holds 22,687 shares of the business.

Riker Lauren Bullaro sold 6,366 shares of PCRX for $244,606 on Jun 14. The Senior Vice President, Finance now owns 22,687 shares after completing the transaction at $38.42 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Williams Kristen Marie, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 6,467 shares for $37.03 each. As a result, the insider received 239,473 and left with 25,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.71B and an Enterprise Value of 2.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCRX has reached a high of $59.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PCRX traded about 586.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PCRX traded about 463.85k shares per day. A total of 45.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.35M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.08% stake in the company. Shares short for PCRX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 3.52M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.90% and a Short% of Float of 11.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.13, with high estimates of $18.30 and low estimates of $1.21.

