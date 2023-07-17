Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) was $0.38 for the day, down -11.76% from the previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0511 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1881673 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PBTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBTS now has a Market Capitalization of 11.95M and an Enterprise Value of 14.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PBTS is 0.82, which has changed by -9,888.01% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,760.89% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $66.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4118, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4029.

Shares Statistics:

PBTS traded an average of 800.45K shares per day over the past three months and 2.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.80M. Shares short for PBTS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 438.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 176.32k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.