PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) was $39.18 for the day, down -1.61% from the previous closing price of $39.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528595 shares were traded. PTCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when SCHMERTZLER MICHAEL sold 1,000 shares for $44.86 per share. The transaction valued at 44,860 led to the insider holds 116,766 shares of the business.

Reeve Emma sold 2,652 shares of PTCT for $157,885 on May 23. The Director now owns 7,200 shares after completing the transaction at $59.53 per share. On May 22, another insider, Reeve Emma, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,116 shares for $59.53 each. As a result, the insider received 423,630 and left with 7,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTCT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.91B and an Enterprise Value of 3.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTCT has reached a high of $59.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.27.

Shares Statistics:

PTCT traded an average of 870.50K shares per day over the past three months and 614.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.45% stake in the company. Shares short for PTCT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.71M with a Short Ratio of 7.71M, compared to 6.34M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.39% and a Short% of Float of 14.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$3.04, while EPS last year was -$2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.11, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.95 and -$5.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.31. EPS for the following year is -$3.22, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$7.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $238.1M to a low estimate of $182.89M. As of the current estimate, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.53M, an estimated increase of 25.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.26M, an increase of 17.80% less than the figure of $25.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $267.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200.21M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $912.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $961.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.8M, up 37.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $959.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $818.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.