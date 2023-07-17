Quantum Corporation (QMCO)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) closed at $1.05 in the last session, down -5.41% from day before closing price of $1.11. On the day, 613868 shares were traded. QMCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QMCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Lerner James J sold 158,893 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 169,698 led to the insider holds 1,740,953 shares of the business.

Hurley John sold 22,681 shares of QMCO for $24,223 on Jul 10. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 384,181 shares after completing the transaction at $1.07 per share. On Jul 10, another insider, Cabrera Brian E, who serves as the SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy of the company, sold 15,674 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider received 16,740 and left with 228,372 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QMCO now has a Market Capitalization of 98.38M and an Enterprise Value of 172.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QMCO has reached a high of $2.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0592, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1839.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QMCO traded on average about 244.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 293.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 93.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.81M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for QMCO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 379.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 414.03k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.53M, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.7M.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $424.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.42M and the low estimate is $422M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.