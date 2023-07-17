Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $1.26

As of close of business last night, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.26, down -3.82% from its previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1108150 shares were traded. RIGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RIGL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when RODRIGUEZ RAUL R sold 20,340 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 35,595 led to the insider holds 1,680,713 shares of the business.

Dummer Wolfgang sold 5,389 shares of RIGL for $8,946 on Feb 02. The EVP & CMO now owns 72,459 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Schorno Dean L, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,389 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider received 8,946 and left with 196,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIGL now has a Market Capitalization of 218.82M and an Enterprise Value of 220.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIGL has reached a high of $2.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4092, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2836.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RIGL traded 2.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.76M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIGL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.83M, compared to 7.51M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Earnings Estimates

