San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $7.48 in the prior trading day, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) closed at $7.20, down -3.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655211 shares were traded. SJT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SJT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 05, 2009, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $17.50 from $25.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SJT now has a Market Capitalization of 335.58M and an Enterprise Value of 315.49M. As of this moment, San’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 120.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJT has reached a high of $15.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 715.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 398.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.19M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SJT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.58M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SJT’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.13, compared to 2.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 28.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 27.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.89.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.