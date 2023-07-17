Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) closed at $1.29 in the last session, down -10.42% from day before closing price of $1.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1750071 shares were traded. SGMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SGMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 526,520 led to the insider holds 23,652,466 shares of the business.

BIOGEN INC. sold 400,000 shares of SGMO for $2,130,720 on Aug 29. The 10% Owner now owns 23,752,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGMO now has a Market Capitalization of 221.65M and an Enterprise Value of 53.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGMO has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2716, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6918.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SGMO traded on average about 2.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 168.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.04M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.97M with a Short Ratio of 11.97M, compared to 14.54M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $236M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.3M, up 53.50% from the average estimate.