Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Decline -5.30% in Day Trading, Closes at $42.13

The price of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) closed at $42.13 in the last session, down -5.30% from day before closing price of $44.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2032365 shares were traded. STNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STNG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STNG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.33B and an Enterprise Value of 3.77B. As of this moment, Scorpio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STNG has reached a high of $64.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STNG traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.45M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for STNG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 3.02M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.36% and a Short% of Float of 5.68%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for STNG is 1.00, which was 0.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 3.00% for STNG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 17, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.79 and a low estimate of $2.3, while EPS last year was $3.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $4.08 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.62 and $8.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.25. EPS for the following year is $9.95, with 12 analysts recommending between $19.92 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $361.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $402.68M to a low estimate of $319.1M. As of the current estimate, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $405.07M, an estimated decrease of -10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $299.44M, a decrease of -38.90% less than the figure of -$10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $393M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $228M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, down -10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $930.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.