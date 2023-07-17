Shineco Inc. (SISI) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.28

As of close of business last night, Shineco Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.28, down -8.50% from its previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0260 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507248 shares were traded. SISI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2751.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SISI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SISI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.95M and an Enterprise Value of 7.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SISI has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4566, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8930.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SISI traded 558.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.68M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SISI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 8.12k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.10%.