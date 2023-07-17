SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.4

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) closed the day trading at $27.27 down -1.48% from the previous closing price of $27.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605054 shares were traded. SGH stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SGH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 30, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $40 from $45 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when NAYYAR SANDEEP sold 12,356 shares for $27.39 per share. The transaction valued at 338,372 led to the insider holds 29,837 shares of the business.

Pacheco Jack A sold 7,500 shares of SGH for $202,506 on Jun 20. The EVP, COO, Pres, Mem Solutions now owns 205,511 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Pacheco Jack A, who serves as the EVP, COO, Pres, Mem Solutions of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 375,006 and left with 205,511 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.37B and an Enterprise Value of 1.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGH has reached a high of $29.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SGH traded about 893.36K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SGH traded about 1.14M shares per day. A total of 49.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.76M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SGH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 4.58M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.84% and a Short% of Float of 13.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $375.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $375.12M to a low estimate of $375M. As of the current estimate, SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $437.7M, an estimated decrease of -14.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, down -9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.