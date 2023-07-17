SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) closed at $1.40 in the last session, down -6.04% from day before closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3233078 shares were traded. SNDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNDL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDL now has a Market Capitalization of 364.36M and an Enterprise Value of 306.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.00.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNDL is 3.64, which has changed by -5,692.31% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,760.89% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has reached a high of $3.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5101, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9374.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNDL traded on average about 2.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 260.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 258.51M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 17.35M with a Short Ratio of 17.35M, compared to 16.78M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $182.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.79M to a low estimate of $175.79M. As of the current estimate, SNDL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.04M, an estimated increase of 971.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $519.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $519.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $540.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.1M, up 1,185.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $746.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $746.73M and the low estimate is $746.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.