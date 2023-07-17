Spark Networks SE (LOV) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $0.24

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) closed the day trading at $0.24 down -4.02% from the previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0140 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654863 shares were traded. LOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2640 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2390.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LOV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Osmium Partners, LLC sold 210,501 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 130,048 led to the insider holds 4,520,702 shares of the business.

Osmium Partners, LLC sold 200,000 shares of LOV for $128,300 on Dec 29. The 10% Owner now owns 4,731,203 shares after completing the transaction at $0.64 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Osmium Partners, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $0.70 each. As a result, the insider received 105,495 and left with 4,931,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOV now has a Market Capitalization of 6.40M and an Enterprise Value of 94.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.27.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LOV is 1.10, which has changed by -9,302.33% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,760.89% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LOV has reached a high of $3.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7176, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0356.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LOV traded about 494.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LOV traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 26.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.69M. Insiders hold about 5.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LOV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 257.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 152.79k on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $159.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $159.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $159.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.76M, down -15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $249.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $249.39M and the low estimate is $249.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.