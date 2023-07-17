Teekay Corporation (TK) Records 0.61 million Shares Traded, Reaches $6.79 High

After finishing at $6.79 in the prior trading day, Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) closed at $6.37, down -6.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608148 shares were traded. TK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA/Merrill on October 22, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TK now has a Market Capitalization of 608.16M and an Enterprise Value of 611.29M. As of this moment, Teekay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TK is 0.82, which has changed by 12,913.67% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,760.89% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TK has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 721.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 680.62k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 98.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.47M. Insiders hold about 41.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 1.84M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TK, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 03, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.