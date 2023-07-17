Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $5.03

As of close of business last night, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s stock clocked out at $5.03, down -12.46% from its previous closing price of $5.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27745399 shares were traded. ERIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ERIC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERIC now has a Market Capitalization of 17.22B and an Enterprise Value of 17.16B. As of this moment, Telefonaktiebolaget’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ERIC is 0.60, which has changed by -2,945.30% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,760.89% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ERIC has reached a high of $7.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ERIC traded 9.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.99B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ERIC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 26.79M with a Short Ratio of 26.79M, compared to 21.77M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, ERIC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.05. The current Payout Ratio is 724.10% for ERIC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 09, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $6.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.29B to a low estimate of $5.98B. As of the current estimate, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s year-ago sales were $6.35B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.3B, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.04B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.83B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.86B and the low estimate is $25.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.