Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs TELL

After finishing at $1.49 in the prior trading day, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) closed at $1.39, down -6.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8231442 shares were traded. TELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TELL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when GROSS JONATHAN S bought 100,000 shares for $1.38 per share. The transaction valued at 138,000 led to the insider holds 240,000 shares of the business.

SOUKI CHARIF sold 195,220 shares of TELL for $236,216 on Apr 05. The Executive Chairman now owns 1,659,639 shares after completing the transaction at $1.21 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, SOUKI CHARIF, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 187,257 shares for $1.26 each. As a result, the insider received 235,944 and left with 1,854,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TELL now has a Market Capitalization of 782.30M and an Enterprise Value of 1.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.93.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TELL is 2.29, which has changed by -5,787.88% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,760.89% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TELL has reached a high of $4.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3266, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8117.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 537.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 534.09M. Insiders hold about 6.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TELL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 71.19M with a Short Ratio of 71.19M, compared to 71.73M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.65% and a Short% of Float of 13.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $63.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.23M to a low estimate of $38.7M. As of the current estimate, Tellurian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.35M, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.19M, a decrease of -31.30% less than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $424.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $269.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.93M, down -31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $290.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.77M and the low estimate is $204M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.