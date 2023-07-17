TELUS Corporation (TU) Stock Closes down -5.70% on Friday Trading

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) closed the day trading at $18.37 down -5.70% from the previous closing price of $19.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5231845 shares were traded. TU stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TU now has a Market Capitalization of 26.58B and an Enterprise Value of 46.62B. As of this moment, TELUS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TU has reached a high of $23.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TU traded about 1.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TU traded about 1.59M shares per day. A total of 1.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.23% stake in the company. Shares short for TU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.36M with a Short Ratio of 8.36M, compared to 11.57M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

TU’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.09, up from 1.38 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.60. The current Payout Ratio is 172.40% for TU, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

