TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.4

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE: TIXT) closed the day trading at $10.10 down -31.34% from the previous closing price of $14.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2509734 shares were traded. TIXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TIXT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, National Bank Financial on July 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $17 from $32 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIXT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.79B and an Enterprise Value of 3.62B. As of this moment, TELUS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIXT has reached a high of $31.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TIXT traded about 157.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TIXT traded about 406.47k shares per day. A total of 273.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.41M. Insiders hold about 2.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.25% stake in the company. Shares short for TIXT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 558.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 1.73M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $945.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $965.82M to a low estimate of $876.69M. As of the current estimate, TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s year-ago sales were $831.89M, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $982.36M, an increase of 12.60% less than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $894.94M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.33B, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.56B and the low estimate is $3.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.