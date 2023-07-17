The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Records 12.8 million Shares Traded, Reaches $45.70 High

After finishing at $45.56 in the prior trading day, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) closed at $42.53, down -6.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12802322 shares were traded. BK stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Smits Hanneke sold 16,960 shares for $42.29 per share. The transaction valued at 717,238 led to the insider holds 82,256 shares of the business.

McCarthy J Kevin sold 20,000 shares of BK for $787,314 on Oct 19. The SEVP & General Counsel now owns 108,686 shares after completing the transaction at $39.37 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, GIBBONS THOMAS P, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 134,000 shares for $43.24 each. As a result, the insider received 5,794,240 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BK now has a Market Capitalization of 33.56B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BK has reached a high of $52.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 803.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 788.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.46M with a Short Ratio of 6.46M, compared to 7.58M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BK’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.45, compared to 1.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 45.70% for BK, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 9434:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

