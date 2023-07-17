The Clorox Company (CLX)’s quick and current ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 896206 shares were traded. CLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $155.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $153.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 871.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 825.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLX now has a Market Capitalization of 19.11B and an Enterprise Value of 21.89B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 260.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7728.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLX has reached a high of $178.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 160.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLX traded about 1.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLX traded about 896.88k shares per day. A total of 123.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CLX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.33M with a Short Ratio of 4.33M, compared to 4.24M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Dividends & Splits

CLX’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.72, up from 4.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64. The current Payout Ratio is 778.60% for CLX, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.81 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.58. EPS for the following year is $5.69, with 16 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $5.29.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.88B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.81B. As of the current estimate, The Clorox Company’s year-ago sales were $1.8B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82B, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.11B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.6B and the low estimate is $7.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.