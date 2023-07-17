The name Lilium N.V. (LILM) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) was $1.32 for the day, down -22.35% from the previous closing price of $1.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28821164 shares were traded. LILM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LILM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on July 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $1.20 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LILM now has a Market Capitalization of 533.11M and an Enterprise Value of 321.44M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2476, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2352.

Shares Statistics:

LILM traded an average of 5.08M shares per day over the past three months and 8.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 403.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.66M. Insiders hold about 63.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LILM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.66M with a Short Ratio of 7.66M, compared to 7.91M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.