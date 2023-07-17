There Is Still Room For Braskem S.A. (BAK) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) closed at $10.72 in the last session, down -1.47% from day before closing price of $10.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1259024 shares were traded. BAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BAK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on July 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $11.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAK now has a Market Capitalization of 4.45B and an Enterprise Value of 12.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAK has reached a high of $14.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BAK traded on average about 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 912.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 398.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.75M. Insiders hold about 77.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BAK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 229.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 318.35k on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BAK is 3.31, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.7B, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.68B and the low estimate is $14.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.