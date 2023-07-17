This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) closed the day trading at $3.68 down -12.59% from the previous closing price of $4.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1139160 shares were traded. AULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AULT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when AULT MILTON C III bought 5,000 shares for $15.67 per share. The transaction valued at 78,371 led to the insider holds 101,184 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 4,500 shares of AULT for $68,835 on Jul 12. The Executive Chairman now owns 96,184 shares after completing the transaction at $15.30 per share. On Jul 12, another insider, AULT MILTON C III, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 10 shares for $13.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 139 and bolstered with 110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AULT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.10M and an Enterprise Value of 133.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AULT has reached a high of $88.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.5078, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.3470.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AULT traded about 484.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AULT traded about 2.83M shares per day. A total of 1.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.20M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AULT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 126.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 75.83k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.14% and a Short% of Float of 18.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $34.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.5M to a low estimate of $37.5M. As of the current estimate, Ault Alliance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.8M, an estimated increase of 340.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AULT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 156.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.27M and the low estimate is $156.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.