This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) closed the day trading at $18.44 down -2.43% from the previous closing price of $18.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1562054 shares were traded. HTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HTZ, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Leef Eric sold 1,946 shares for $16.23 per share. The transaction valued at 31,584 led to the insider holds 55,723 shares of the business.

Leef Eric sold 4,034 shares of HTZ for $77,897 on Feb 09. The EVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 40,809 shares after completing the transaction at $19.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTZ now has a Market Capitalization of 5.81B and an Enterprise Value of 21.83B. As of this moment, Hertz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTZ has reached a high of $22.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HTZ traded about 2.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HTZ traded about 2.95M shares per day. A total of 321.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 314.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.46% stake in the company. Shares short for HTZ as of Jun 29, 2023 were 17.13M with a Short Ratio of 17.13M, compared to 18.56M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.43% and a Short% of Float of 12.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.87 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.5. EPS for the following year is $2.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.91 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.47B to a low estimate of $2.42B. As of the current estimate, Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.34B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.69B, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.63B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.69B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.92B and the low estimate is $9.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.