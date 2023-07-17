Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Records -4.67% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) was $0.06 for the day, down -4.67% from the previous closing price of $0.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0031 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5820907 shares were traded. TIVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0668 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0611.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TIVC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIVC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.94M and an Enterprise Value of -726.15k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TIVC is 2.12, which has changed by -9,699.86% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,760.89% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TIVC has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1129, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6151.

Shares Statistics:

TIVC traded an average of 7.69M shares per day over the past three months and 11.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.17M. Insiders hold about 10.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TIVC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.41M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $630k to a low estimate of $630k. As of the current estimate, Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $528k, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $780k, an increase of 63.50% over than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $780k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $780k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84M, up 69.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.89M and the low estimate is $4.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.