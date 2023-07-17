Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Shares Decline by -8.31% to Close at $0.64

As of close of business last night, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s stock clocked out at $0.64, down -8.31% from its previous closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0582 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2540108 shares were traded. TUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6409.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TUP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when GOUDIS RICHARD bought 254,500 shares for $3.93 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,134 led to the insider holds 424,500 shares of the business.

Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel bought 24,000 shares of TUP for $101,520 on Nov 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 485,965 shares after completing the transaction at $4.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TUP now has a Market Capitalization of 28.55M and an Enterprise Value of 623.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUP has reached a high of $12.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8354, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3402.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TUP traded 2.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.92M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TUP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.02M with a Short Ratio of 9.02M, compared to 8.97M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.27% and a Short% of Float of 25.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $237.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $237.8M to a low estimate of $237.8M. As of the current estimate, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s year-ago sales were $348.1M, an estimated decrease of -31.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $288.3M, a decrease of -15.30% over than the figure of -$31.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $288.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $288.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.