Understanding Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) through its ratios

In the latest session, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) closed at $0.20 down -14.81% from its previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0348 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008931 shares were traded. INFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2001.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INFI now has a Market Capitalization of 18.00M and an Enterprise Value of -6.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFI has reached a high of $1.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1884, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4928.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INFI has traded an average of 726.64K shares per day and 718.8k over the past ten days. A total of 89.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.23M. Insiders hold about 2.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INFI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 863.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 601.63k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $700k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $700k to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $686k, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.59M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5M and the low estimate is $3.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.