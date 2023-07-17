Understanding Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)’s financial health through ratios

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) closed the day trading at $13.18 down -1.42% from the previous closing price of $13.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 912434 shares were traded. KTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KTOS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $11.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Lund Deanna H sold 105,116 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,576,999 led to the insider holds 175,457 shares of the business.

Cervantes de Burgreen Maria sold 1,203 shares of KTOS for $18,045 on Jun 21. The VP & Corporate Controller now owns 32,006 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Mendoza Marie, who serves as the SVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $14.00 each. As a result, the insider received 14,000 and left with 40,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KTOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.68B and an Enterprise Value of 1.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has reached a high of $16.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KTOS traded about 779.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KTOS traded about 833.06k shares per day. A total of 128.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.45M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KTOS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 2.34M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $235.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $239.86M to a low estimate of $232M. As of the current estimate, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $224.2M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.19M, an increase of 11.50% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $986.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $993.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $898.3M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.