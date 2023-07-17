Understanding Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) through its ratios

In the latest session, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) closed at $1.25 down -4.58% from its previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 800674 shares were traded. MREO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MREO now has a Market Capitalization of 156.23M and an Enterprise Value of 99.05M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MREO has reached a high of $1.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2337, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9724.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MREO has traded an average of 2.02M shares per day and 762.79k over the past ten days. A total of 124.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.99M. Shares short for MREO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.53M with a Short Ratio of 10.53M, compared to 8.25M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are Marathon Oil Corporation different market analysts currently analyzing its stock.

